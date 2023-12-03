Night Thread of the Dancing Snowman

One wintery night, two children looked out their window to find that their snowman had come to life. It was dancing around, enticing them to join it in the cold weather outside. The children, oblivious to the snowman’s intentions, put their coats on to meet it, only to find it was now as lifeless as it had been when they had created it. It was not dancing at all. But the children knew what they had seen. They grinned at each other. Their snowman had come to life. It had been magical.

The children couldn’t be found the next day. There was just an ominous sign next to the snowman: “YOU COULD HAVE SAVED THEM! I GAVE YOU ALL THE CLUES!”

All kidding aside, I don’t find this that creepy? Like, I know the internet loves to play the “nightmare fuel” card whenever possible, but I think this is just a cute commercial with a dancing snowman. A dancing snowman who may or may not love to eat children. After luring them outside. In the cold. At night. Without their parents. Alone. Wait, what was I saying? Oh right, that I don’t think this commercial is creepy. OR DO I? (Also, if you’re wondering what became of “Norwest Banks,” they were later bought out by Wells Fargo)



Have a great night, y’all! And remember to lock your doors, and not just because a demonic snowman from Hell might come knocking.

