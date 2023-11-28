Tuesday’s Politics thread listened to a podcast on her long drive Monday

So I wasn’t here a lot yesterday. But I listened to the podcast “Lawyers, Guns, and Money” hosted by John Cryer and BOY HOWDY I do not like Ronald Reagan and the GOP even more than I didn’t before. Well done podcast. Seriously, it’s a very good run through. I highly recommend it.

https://lawyersgunsandmoney.supercast.com/

And George Santos is probably getting kicked out of Congress today. Oh, and he threatened to out every member of Congress who’s having an affair. Spill that tea, George! Make a splash on your way out the door! That’ll show ’em!

Do your thing. Be kind, be cool, and BE-HAVE! No threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

