AVoCADo GamesCast #96: Growling at Hashiba

In the first half of this episode, our editor The Kappa, podcast newcomer QuinleyThorne, and I discuss Dordogne, Alan Wake 2, Return to Moria, Wartales, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Atelier Ryza 3, Destiny 2 (and the current state of Bungie in light of recent layoffs), and Silent Hill: Ascension. In the second half, we do a full spoiler chat for Starfield. But the episode title isn’t a reference to any of those games; it’s actually referring to everybody’s favourite gyaru-based harem manga, My First Girlfriend Is a Gal. Let it never be said that the AVoCADo GamesCast doesn’t have good taste.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:35 – Dordogne

11:50 – Alan Wake 2

25:25 – The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

34:25 – Wartales

37:10 – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

48:25 – Atelier Ryza 3 and Gust’s Work

57:40 – Bungie Layoffs and Sony Finances, Part 1

1:07:50 – Silent Hill: Ascension and Game Marketing

1:17:10 – Bungie Layoffs and Sony Finances, Part 2

1:24:50 – Starfield Spoiler Chat

2:29:40 – Conclusion

