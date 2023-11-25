The WPT is Trying to be Funny

Howdy, friends. I hope all those who celebrate had a peaceful and delicious Thanksgiving holiday. House Killsock stayed in, watched an old movie and played an old entry of Mario Party. Specifically Hitchcock’s Rope and Mario Party 6 on Gamecube.

This week’s bird is the European Greenfinch, which I found in a list of funny nature photo finalists. I couldn’t find a ton noteworthy about this bird, but I did find a poem by William Wordsworth about is that I think is neat. Links to photo sources and the poem below. Have a weekend!

Birds: https://tinyurl.com/5268d4er, https://tinyurl.com/53csmxp3, https://tinyurl.com/3bdsb46p

Poem: https://tinyurl.com/49yzzrzy

The Green Linnett

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...