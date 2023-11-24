Black Friday Night Thread (11/24)

Black Friday is a horror comedy with a dash of Sci Fi starring horror legends Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell and co-stars Michael Jai White, Ivana Vaquero, and Ryan Lee.

The employees of We Luv Toys are working hard on Thanksgiving for their holiday bonus as consumers want the hottest toy Dour Dennis for their kids and grandkids. Things take a turn when meteors start raining down on the small town transforming the consumers into something other worldly.

This was on my radar for awhile and it’s free to stream on Crackle. However, the commercials kept freezing and I had to restart the movie numerous times. I gave up and bought it for cheap on Amazon Prime to finish it.

I loved the creature designs in this and the ending is bonkers. This is a great addition to the holiday horror genre and you should check it out at least once.

Something to Discuss – Did you go shopping today and if so, what did you purchase?

Bonus Discussion – What’s your favorite Thanksgiving and Christmas horror movie?

