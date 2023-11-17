SWITCH on the Jams with Weekly Shuffle Thread!

DJ Krush – Kill Switch (feat. Aesop Rock)

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to share your shuffle! We’re not talking about a Nintendo Switch, a switch hitter or a switch to beat your ass, just SWITCH songs! No need to switch up anything today, just switch on the shuffle and get ready to go!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Switch” in the title of them! But if your shuffle switched off when trying to find some songs, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...