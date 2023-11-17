Favorite “Best Original Song” Oscar Winners Tournament–Round 4

Stats from Round 3:
- Round 3 saw the elimination of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2002s from the bracket. All but one of the eight remaining contenders are songs that stood the test of time, having won their Academy award over 50 years ago. The only exception is 2013’s “Let It Go,” which is also the lowest seeded song to still remain in the tournament.
- The two winners of the two closest matches in Round 3 each beat their opponent by a mere 5 points. “Que Sera, Sera” prevailed over “Fame” by a score of 25 to 20 to become the least upvoted song to move on to the next round. Meanwhile, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” couldn’t win out over “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” losing 28 to 23 and becoming the highest upvoted song to be eliminated this round.
- Finally, “Over the Rainbow” once again earned the highest vote totals (46), soundly defeating “A Whole New World” (which received the least votes, with only 8) in the round’s biggest blowout.
And now, on with Round 4!