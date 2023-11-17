Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 85

Group 83 Results
|81.82%
|Potionomics
|Sylvia vs. Boss Finn
|81.82%
|Genesis Noir
|Hello Universe
|72.73%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|Battle 64 final phase
|63.64%
|Hoa
|Underwater
|63.64%
|Cotton Reboot
|Stage 4
|63.64%
|Outcore: Desktop Adventure
|Waifu 4 laifu
|63.64%
|EndCycle VS
|Voxel Generation
|54.55%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|Drowning Valley
|54.55%
|Toree 3D
|Glamour City
|54.55%
|Death’s Door
|Stranded Sailor
|45.45%
|Demon Turf
|The DemonQueen
|45.45%
|Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle
|Abyssal holic
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Stepper [PSYQUI]
|45.45%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Don’t Look Down ~ Thunder Turbine Act 1
|45.45%
|Splatoon 3
|Underwater Neon (Alterna)
|36.36%
|Vault of the Void
|Forbidden Forest
|27.27%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Toad Highlands
|27.27%
|Restless Soul
|Soul Check-In
|27.27%
|Black Book
|Утро раннее не вернется / Early Morning Will Never Come Back
|27.27%
|Scorn
|Cleansing
|18.18%
|Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO)
|All That I Needed Was You
|18.18%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Star in the world
|18.18%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Lily
|18.18%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Quest: Bridge the Gap
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 85 will be active until Monday, November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 85 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 85 is open until Monday, November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific