Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 85

Group 83 Results 81.82% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Boss Finn 81.82% Genesis Noir Hello Universe 72.73% Super Bomberman R Online Battle 64 final phase 63.64% Hoa Underwater 63.64% Cotton Reboot Stage 4 63.64% Outcore: Desktop Adventure Waifu 4 laifu 63.64% EndCycle VS Voxel Generation 54.55% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Drowning Valley 54.55% Toree 3D Glamour City 54.55% Death's Door Stranded Sailor 45.45% Demon Turf The DemonQueen 45.45% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle Abyssal holic 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Stepper [PSYQUI] 45.45% Sonic and the Fallen Star Don't Look Down ~ Thunder Turbine Act 1 45.45% Splatoon 3 Underwater Neon (Alterna) 36.36% Vault of the Void Forbidden Forest 27.27% Mario Golf (NSO) Toad Highlands 27.27% Restless Soul Soul Check-In 27.27% Black Book Утро раннее не вернется / Early Morning Will Never Come Back 27.27% Scorn Cleansing 18.18% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) All That I Needed Was You 18.18% Chunithm NEW!! Star in the world 18.18% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Lily 18.18% Sonic Frontiers Quest: Bridge the Gap Remember The Fallen 45.45% Unpacking Unpacking a Life 45.45% Lila's Sky Ark Welcome to the Rainbow Ark 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Droll 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Victory of Ravers 45.45% I Expect You To Die 2 opening credits theme 45.45% Beast Breaker Hearth and Home (Hearth) 45.45% Genshin Impact Surasthana Fantasia 45.45% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Stalfos 45.45% Anonymous;Code HER MEMORY 45.45% Melatonin Indulgence Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 85 will be active until Monday, November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 86 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 85 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 85 is open until Monday, November 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

