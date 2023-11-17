Job Rants Thread – 11/17/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

All over the place today1, so no time to talk. Still love y’all, though, so I wasn’t about to leave you in a lurch. Happy on the job? Sad on the job? There’s always something to complain about; so have at it! Meanwhile, I’ll just be over here; all over creation. Not a rant, but still a complaint. Does that count? Hell with it; at least it’s lunch time for me.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Just because the workplace and world have largely gone digital, the analog still exists, and will get to you when you least expect it.

