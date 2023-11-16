The Weekly Music Thread Heeds the Call of the Wild

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Shit-Master Sløtface ᶜˡᵃˢˢᶦᶜ :

What are your favorite songs or albums that use animal noises?

The song in the header here is a bit of misdirect, I’m afraid: upon closer inspection of the lyrics, I feel fairly confident that the fox does not, in fact, make any of those noises. If you want to hear what a fox actually sounds like, then just click on the video below – and be warned, the noise they make is mildly unsettling.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

