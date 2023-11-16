Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH, 2023:

A World Record Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix)

Drive With Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

Ghosts (UK) Series Premiere (CBS)

House Of Kardashian (Peacock)

In Love And Deep Water (Netflix)

Julia Season Two Premiere (Max)

Mutt (Netflix)

The Crown Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (Sundance Now)

Terror Lake Drive: Summer Purge (ALLBLK)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH, 2023:

All-Time High (Netflix)

Amar é para os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Believer 2 (Netflix)

Cocomelon Lane Series Premiere (Netflix)

Biosphere (AMC+)

Dashing Through The Snow (Disney+)

EXmas (Freevee)

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (Prime Video)

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Navigating Christmas (Hallmark)

Nothing To See Here (Netflix)

Please Don’t Destroy Comedy (Peacock)

Rustin (Netflix)

Sagrada Familia (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Series Premiere (Netflix)

Shohei Ohtani: Beyond The Dream (Disney+)

The Dads (Netflix)

The Holiday Shift Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

The Last Cowboy Season Premiere (CMT)

The Queenstown Kings (Netflix)

The Secret Life Of Dancing Dogs Series Premiere (Hulu)

Twin Love Series Premiere (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH, 2023:

A Merry Scottish Christmas (Hallmark)

Christmas Plus One (Lifetime)

Kennedy (History)

Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Santa, Maybe (Great American Family)

72nd Annual Miss Universe Pageant (The Roku Channel)

The Railway Men (Netflix)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2023:

A Paris Christmas Waltz (Great American Family)

Holiday Hotline (Hallmark)

Homestead Rescue Season Premiere (Discovery)

Ice Age America (Science)

Incredible Animal Journeys Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Planes, Trains And Christmas Trees (Lifetime)

The Elf On The Shelf: Sweet Showdown Series Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH, 2023:

Spellbound (Hulu)

Stamped From The Beginning (Netflix)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21ST, 2023:

Bye Bye Barry (Prime Video)

Fargo Season Five Premiere (FX)

Killing JFK: 60 Questions (Reelz)

Leo (Netflix)

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool (Netflix)

Obituary Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Choice Is Yours (Paramount+)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND, 2023:

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (NBC)

A Season For Family (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Comedy Island Japan (Prime Video)

Countdown To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (Netflix)

Genie (Peacock)

Good Burger 2 (Paramount+)

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas (Apple TV+)

High On The Hog Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Hope Street (Britbox)

I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me (Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Making Of ‘Spirited’ (Apple TV+)

The Naughty Nine (Disney+)

The Velveteen Rabbit (Apple TV+)

