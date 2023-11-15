Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 83

Group 81 Results
|83.33%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Inpaqq
|66.67%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Time Rift Shift ~ Vs. Metal Sonic
|66.67%
|CrossCode: A New Home
|Azure Archipelago
|66.67%
|Starmancer
|Daydreams of a Colonist
|66.67%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Secret Area: HAL Room 2
|58.33%
|Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void
|A Boat Made from a Sheet of Newspaper
|50.00%
|Damocles Gaze
|Find Your Way Out from Under the Canopy
|50.00%
|Steel Assault
|This fading World
|50.00%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Da’at the first seeker of souls
|50.00%
|Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void
|A Placid Island of Ignorance
|50.00%
|Tunic
|The Round Table
|50.00%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Rusted Sands
|50.00%
|Floppy Knights
|Upload (Final Battle)
|50.00%
|River City Girls 2
|River City girls too
|50.00%
|Impostor Factory
|A Reality Somewhere
|41.67%
|LaTale Online
|Hyle ~ Demonic Castle
|41.67%
|Anonymous;Code
|NEW MATTER
|33.33%
|Frogun
|Caves
|33.33%
|Impostor Factory
|A World Beyond
|33.33%
|Inscryption
|The Trapper
|25.00%
|Castlevania: Dracula X
|Opus 13
|16.67%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Hilltop Chase
|16.67%
|Windjammers 2
|Court Lawn
|16.67%
|Blue Archive
|ブルーアーカイブ Blue Archive OST 132
Remember The Fallen
|45.45%
|Mega Man: The Power Fighters
|Slash Man
|45.45%
|King Of Fighters XV
|Way to the horizon
|45.45%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Aloy’s Theme
|45.45%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Memories of the Earth and Skies (Ending Theme)
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|The Prelude (Jukebox Version)
|45.45%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Hat Cart
|45.45%
|Cloud Gardens
|Imperfect Circle
|45.45%
|World of Warcraft Dragonflight
|Dragon Isle Inn
|45.45%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Lake Cavern
|45.45%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Unfreeze The Yeti King!
|45.45%
|The Last Cube
|Drones
|44.44%
|Death’s Door
|Death’s Door
|44.44%
|JellyCar Worlds
|Prodigal sunrise
|44.44%
|Kamihime Project
|深層Webからお嬢さマ？
|44.44%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|SCRAMBLE
Projected Bubble: 52.63%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 83 will be active until Thursday, November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 84 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 83 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 83 is open until Thursday, November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific