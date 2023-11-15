Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 83

Group 81 Results 83.33% Chunithm NEW!! Inpaqq 66.67% Sonic and the Fallen Star Time Rift Shift ~ Vs. Metal Sonic 66.67% CrossCode: A New Home Azure Archipelago 66.67% Starmancer Daydreams of a Colonist 66.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Secret Area: HAL Room 2 58.33% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void A Boat Made from a Sheet of Newspaper 50.00% Damocles Gaze Find Your Way Out from Under the Canopy 50.00% Steel Assault This fading World 50.00% Chunithm NEW!! Da’at the first seeker of souls 50.00% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void A Placid Island of Ignorance 50.00% Tunic The Round Table 50.00% Horizon: Forbidden West Rusted Sands 50.00% Floppy Knights Upload (Final Battle) 50.00% River City Girls 2 River City girls too 50.00% Impostor Factory A Reality Somewhere 41.67% LaTale Online Hyle ~ Demonic Castle 41.67% Anonymous;Code NEW MATTER 33.33% Frogun Caves 33.33% Impostor Factory A World Beyond 33.33% Inscryption The Trapper 25.00% Castlevania: Dracula X Opus 13 16.67% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Hilltop Chase 16.67% Windjammers 2 Court Lawn 16.67% Blue Archive ブルーアーカイブ Blue Archive OST 132 Remember The Fallen 45.45% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Slash Man 45.45% King Of Fighters XV Way to the horizon 45.45% Horizon: Forbidden West Aloy’s Theme 45.45% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Memories of the Earth and Skies (Ending Theme) 45.45% Final Fantasy VII Remake The Prelude (Jukebox Version) 45.45% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Hat Cart 45.45% Cloud Gardens Imperfect Circle 45.45% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Dragon Isle Inn 45.45% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Lake Cavern 45.45% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Unfreeze The Yeti King! 45.45% The Last Cube Drones 44.44% Death’s Door Death’s Door 44.44% JellyCar Worlds Prodigal sunrise 44.44% Kamihime Project 深層Webからお嬢さマ？ 44.44% NEO: The World Ends with You SCRAMBLE 41.67% LaTale Online Hyle ~ Demonic Castle 41.67% Anonymous;Code NEW MATTER 33.33% Frogun Caves 33.33% Impostor Factory A World Beyond 33.33% Inscryption The Trapper 25.00% Castlevania: Dracula X Opus 13 16.67% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Hilltop Chase 16.67% Windjammers 2 Court Lawn 16.67% Blue Archive ブルーアーカイブ Blue Archive OST 132 Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 83 will be active until Thursday, November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 84 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 83 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 83 is open until Thursday, November 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...