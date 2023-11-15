The Weekly Wrestling Thread Turns Heel

It was a pretty good week for wrestling, with the highlights being Drew McIntyre and Santos Escobar turning heel after teases for awhile now.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

2. The Miz vs. Ivar

3. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Tommaso Ciampa

4. Baron Corbin vs. Wes Lee

5. Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. FTR vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and Kommander

2. Swerve Strickland vs. Penta el Zero Miedo

3. Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

4. Samoa Joe vs. Keith Lee

5. MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

Worst AEW match of the week:

-The Gunns vs. The Bollywood Boyz

This week’s topic is heel turns. What are your favorite (or least favorite) heel turns? It’s hard to pick a favorite (it’s hard to choose between Hulk Hogan and Larry Zbyszko) but least favorite is easy: Goldberg. He turned heel one night and then never acknowledged it again. The story goes that he didn’t want to do it in the first place and saw a Make-a-Wish child crying their eyes out after seeing him turn heel. It was traumatizing, to say the least, and Goldberg used all his backstage pull to have it ignored.

