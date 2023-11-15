Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 15

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:
- Henry Rozycki, a neonatologist & author from Richmond, Virginia;
- Kit Sekelsky, a freelance graphic designer from Kent, Ohio; and
- Leah Caglio, a librarian originally from Phoenix, Arizona.
Jeopardy!
POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE // SPORTS! // GOBS OF GODS // LET’S TAKE A BATH // FINISH THE TERRIBLE RHYME // IN COGNITO
DD1 – 800 – POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE – Wish you weren’t here! Our raft is nearing the drop of this tallest Venezuelan cataract! See you next fall! (Henry added 1,000.)
Scores at first break: Leah 5,400, Kit 400, Henry 600.
Scores going into DJ: Leah 7,000, Kit 4,200, Henry 800.
Double Jeopardy!
SCIENTISTS AS PARENTS // STAGE NAME’S THE SAME // CANADIAN ARTISTES // BRIDE’S HEAD REVISITED // SAINTS GO MARCHING IN // WHAT’S THE “PLAN”?
DD2 – 1,200 – BRIDE’S HEAD REVISITED – In contrast to chapel length, a veil of this “church” length sounds perfect for a wedding at St. Paul’s (Henry doubled to 5,600.)
DD3 – 1,200 – SAINTS GO MARCHING IN – In 1979 John Paul II made this animal-loving saint the patron saint of ecology (On the last clue of the round, Henry added $8,300.)
Scores going into FJ: Leah 15,400, Kit 10,600, Henry 16,700.
Final Jeopardy!
WASHINGTON D.C. – It was proposed in Congress in 1926 in honor of a big 150th anniversary; it opened 17 years later
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both Henry and Leah bet it all, but Kit held some back and left with the victory at 5,600.
Final scores: Leah 0, Kit 5,600, Henry 0.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Angel Falls? DD2 – What is cathedral? DD3 – Who was St. Francis of Assisi? FJ – What is the Jefferson Memorial?