Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 15

Today’s players in Champions Wildcard are:

Henry Rozycki, a neonatologist & author from Richmond, Virginia;

Kit Sekelsky, a freelance graphic designer from Kent, Ohio; and

Leah Caglio, a librarian originally from Phoenix, Arizona.

Jeopardy!

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE // SPORTS! // GOBS OF GODS // LET’S TAKE A BATH // FINISH THE TERRIBLE RHYME // IN COGNITO

DD1 – 800 – POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE – Wish you weren’t here! Our raft is nearing the drop of this tallest Venezuelan cataract! See you next fall! (Henry added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Leah 5,400, Kit 400, Henry 600.

Scores going into DJ: Leah 7,000, Kit 4,200, Henry 800.

Double Jeopardy!

SCIENTISTS AS PARENTS // STAGE NAME’S THE SAME // CANADIAN ARTISTES // BRIDE’S HEAD REVISITED // SAINTS GO MARCHING IN // WHAT’S THE “PLAN”?

DD2 – 1,200 – BRIDE’S HEAD REVISITED – In contrast to chapel length, a veil of this “church” length sounds perfect for a wedding at St. Paul’s (Henry doubled to 5,600.)

DD3 – 1,200 – SAINTS GO MARCHING IN – In 1979 John Paul II made this animal-loving saint the patron saint of ecology (On the last clue of the round, Henry added $8,300.)

Scores going into FJ: Leah 15,400, Kit 10,600, Henry 16,700.

Final Jeopardy!

WASHINGTON D.C. – It was proposed in Congress in 1926 in honor of a big 150th anniversary; it opened 17 years later

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both Henry and Leah bet it all, but Kit held some back and left with the victory at 5,600.

Final scores: Leah 0, Kit 5,600, Henry 0.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Angel Falls? DD2 – What is cathedral? DD3 – Who was St. Francis of Assisi? FJ – What is the Jefferson Memorial?

