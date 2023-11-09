The Thursday Politics Thread Rests Its Case

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The prosecution in Ex-President Donald J Trump’s civil fraud trial rested its case on Wednesday, following testimony from Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Ivanka gave testimony on the valuation of her apartment that appeared to distance herself from her father’s financial statements, and about her role in securing loans from the Trump Organization and a penthouse apartment leased from her father.

Ivanka’s testimony denied any knowledge of the financial valuation with her having “no specific recollection” of why it was that her penthouse was valued several million dollars more than what she paid for.

“Sure he has accountants who have all sorts of stuff who have all sorts of statement but no, sorry, I don’t specifically know what was prepared on his behalf for him as a person separate and distinct from the organization and the properties that I was working on, so no I don’t know how they did that and who prepared that and the mechanisms like that.”

This statement is similar to the tone that her brothers, Don Jr and Eric, have taken in their own statements. The three siblings were ostensibly joint holders of a blind trust that Trump swore he’d set up if he won the Presidency. It’s a little galling given that and their central roles in running the Trump Organization that they wouldn’t know information like that.

In any case, Trump’s goose is cooked. Since Judge Engoron has already awarded summary judgment in the trial, like Alex Jones before him, all that needs to be decided is how much Trump is on the hook for fraud. The added wrinkle is of course that Trump’s lawyer messed up by not specifically asking for a trial by jury. So now, the amount of damages is being determined by a judge Trump and his lawyers have already antagonized through his own testimony and behavior at the trial.

Trump has already worsened his situation by even going on the stand. Previous to the trial, in deposition, Trump had already invoked the Fifth Amendment over 400 times. The right to not self-incriminate is valuable only so long as you remain consistent with it. Trump seems to have equivocated taking the Fifth with denying he did anything fraudulent. Which is just not the case. If he hadn’t said anything, it’d be harder to prove. Now all AG Letitia James’ lawyers will have to do is use his assertion of the Fifth Amendment against him to show that he was lying.

The Defense will begin their arguments next week but it’s highly unlikely to have any real effect. Trump has made several unforced errors and his children seem to have taken the tack of playing dumb. Damages will be nice to hear, especially if Engoron decides to take Trump at his word, that he really is that rich, and just completely decimates the Trump Organization. Nevertheless, again, like Alex Jones, this is isn’t really the end. He will find ways around whatever judgment is levied by delaying, prevaricating, or screaming into the void that this world is not just. It’s a good thing but here’s to it being the first domino in his legal woes to fall.

https://tinyurl.com/mu6w64ju

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...