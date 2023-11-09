Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH, 2023:

Akuma Kun (Netflix)BTS: Yet To Come (Prime Video)

Colin From Accounts (Paramount+)

Loki Season Two Finale (Disney+)

Mystery On Mistletoe Lane (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Rap Sh!t Season Premiere (Max)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2023:

At The Moment Series Premiere (Netflix)

Belle Collective (OWN)

007: Road To A Million Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Everything Christmas (Hallmark)

For All Mankind Season Four Premiere (Apple TV+)

Power Book IV: Force Season Two Finale (Starz)

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday (The Roku Channel)

The Killer (Netflix)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH, 2023:

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (HBO)

The Craftsman: Preserving The Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH, 2023:

Beacon 23 Series Premiere (MGM+)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH, 2023:

A Town Called Victoria (PBS)

Love Has Won (HBO)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH, 2023:

A Murder At The End Of The World (Hulu)

Inspector Rex Season Eight Premiere (MHz Choice)

Polish Murder Secrets Series Premiere (Viaplay)

The Netflix Cup (Netflix)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season Twelve Premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH, 2023:

Brawn GP: An Impossible Team (Disney+)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch Season Three Premiere (Discovery)

Whitney Cummings: Mouthy (OFTV)

