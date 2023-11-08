Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 78

Group 76 Results
|75.00%
|Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void
|The Face of the Deep
|66.67%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Bender
|58.33%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|LAST CALL
|58.33%
|Good Knight
|Touch me not
|50.00%
|Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
|The Color You Love the Most
|50.00%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|Overworld
|50.00%
|Roadwarden
|Creeks
|41.67%
|Scarlet Nexus
|Welcome to Musubi’s
|41.67%
|Klonoa 2
|Going to Lunatea
|41.67%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Grub Deep
|41.67%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Smile^^Survey Team’s Theme | Wonderlands×Showtime
|33.33%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Alter Ego [Misumi- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] NOV 2021
|33.33%
|Later Alligator
|Nana Rue’s Antiquities
|33.33%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Best Shot Replay
|33.33%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Meissa [BEMANI Sound Team ‘Yvya’]
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Wrath of the Harrier
|33.33%
|Sable
|Glider
|33.33%
|Azure striker gunvolt 3
|Wailing holy night
|25.00%
|Blue Archive
|Jackpot 777
|25.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Emergency
|16.67%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Seagate
|16.67%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Toad Tournament
|8.33%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Try the Perfect Sail
|8.33%
|It Takes Two
|The Depths
Remember The Fallen
|43.75%
|Cult of the Lamb
|Praise the Lamb
|43.75%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Forged in the Fire ~ Carnival Crater Act 2
|43.75%
|Street Cleaner
|In This Together
|43.75%
|Deathloop
|Déjà Vu
|43.75%
|Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo)
|Flipper Snapper
|43.75%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Six Trillion Years and Overnight Story | Ichika
|43.75%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Undefeatable
|41.67%
|Scarlet Nexus
|Welcome to Musubi’s
|41.67%
|Klonoa 2
|Going to Lunatea
|41.67%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Grub Deep
|41.67%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Smile^^Survey Team’s Theme | Wonderlands×Showtime
|33.33%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Alter Ego [Misumi- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] NOV 2021
|33.33%
|Later Alligator
|Nana Rue’s Antiquities
|33.33%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Best Shot Replay
|33.33%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|Meissa [BEMANI Sound Team ‘Yvya’]
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Wrath of the Harrier
|33.33%
|Sable
|Glider
|33.33%
|Azure striker gunvolt 3
|Wailing holy night
|25.00%
|Blue Archive
|Jackpot 777
|25.00%
|Triangle Strategy
|Emergency
|16.67%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Seagate
|16.67%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Toad Tournament
|8.33%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Try the Perfect Sail
|8.33%
|It Takes Two
|The Depths
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday, November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
81-90
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
91-100
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
101-110
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday, November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific