Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 78

Group 76 Results 75.00% Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void The Face of the Deep 66.67% Hot Wheels Unleashed Bender 58.33% NEO: The World Ends with You LAST CALL 58.33% Good Knight Touch me not 50.00% Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery The Color You Love the Most 50.00% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Overworld 50.00% Roadwarden Creeks 41.67% Scarlet Nexus Welcome to Musubi’s 41.67% Klonoa 2 Going to Lunatea 41.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Grub Deep 41.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Smile^^Survey Team’s Theme | Wonderlands×Showtime 33.33% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Alter Ego [Misumi- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] NOV 2021 33.33% Later Alligator Nana Rue’s Antiquities 33.33% Mario Golf (NSO) Best Shot Replay 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Meissa [BEMANI Sound Team ‘Yvya’] 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Wrath of the Harrier 33.33% Sable Glider 33.33% Azure striker gunvolt 3 Wailing holy night 25.00% Blue Archive Jackpot 777 25.00% Triangle Strategy Emergency 16.67% Far: Changing Tides Seagate 16.67% Mario Golf (NSO) Toad Tournament 8.33% Far: Changing Tides Try the Perfect Sail 8.33% It Takes Two The Depths Remember The Fallen 43.75% Cult of the Lamb Praise the Lamb 43.75% Sonic and the Fallen Star Forged in the Fire ~ Carnival Crater Act 2 43.75% Street Cleaner In This Together 43.75% Deathloop Déjà Vu 43.75% Bits & Bops (Kickstarter Demo) Flipper Snapper 43.75% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Six Trillion Years and Overnight Story | Ichika 43.75% Sonic Frontiers Undefeatable 41.67% Scarlet Nexus Welcome to Musubi’s 41.67% Klonoa 2 Going to Lunatea 41.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Grub Deep 41.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Smile^^Survey Team’s Theme | Wonderlands×Showtime 33.33% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Alter Ego [Misumi- Vivid BAD SQUAD Cover] NOV 2021 33.33% Later Alligator Nana Rue’s Antiquities 33.33% Mario Golf (NSO) Best Shot Replay 33.33% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident Meissa [BEMANI Sound Team ‘Yvya’] 33.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Wrath of the Harrier 33.33% Sable Glider 33.33% Azure striker gunvolt 3 Wailing holy night 25.00% Blue Archive Jackpot 777 25.00% Triangle Strategy Emergency 16.67% Far: Changing Tides Seagate 16.67% Mario Golf (NSO) Toad Tournament 8.33% Far: Changing Tides Try the Perfect Sail 8.33% It Takes Two The Depths Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday, November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday, November 9th at 10:00PM Pacific

