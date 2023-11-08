Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Nov. 8

Today’s players in the last game of the two-game Champions Wildcard finals are:

Aaron Craig, an attorney originally from Toronto, Ontario, earned $10,000 in game one;

Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from from Dade City, Florida, carries over $3,000 from yesterday; and

Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota, leads into today with $30,400.

Jeopardy!

FAN MAIL TO HISTORIC FIGURES // THE “A” TEAM // I PITY DA FOOD! // ON THE OLD MAP // METALLICA // L____O

DD1 – $800 – FAN MAIL TO HISTORIC FIGURES – Will you sign my copy of the “Domesday Book” you commissioned, my king? It’s a first edition from 1086 (Jilana added $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Emily $3,600, Jilana $3,200, Aaron $4,600.

Scores going into DJ: Emily $6,200, Jilana $7,200, Aaron $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

A “C” IN ANATOMY // “THE” MOVIE // ENCYCLOPEDIA BROWN // DEAR ABBEY// AT A LOSS FOR WORLDS // MORE THAN ONE MEANING

DD2 – $1,200 – DEAR ABBEY – St. Mary’s Abbey in this city lent part of its name to a theatre that W.B. Yeats co-founded (Jilana added $10,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – AT A LOSS FOR WORLDS – It’s the real name of the planet referred to in the title of a 1965 Frank Herbert novel (Aaron dropped $5,600.)

Scores going into FJ: Emily $16,200, Jilana $24,000, Aaron -$2,800.

Final Jeopardy!

EXPLORERS – Perhaps inspiring a line 2 centuries later, in 1774, he wrote that he was headed “farther than any other man has been before me”

Both remaining players were incorrect on FJ.

Jilana bet it all and missed, while Emily dropped $4,401, taking the win, good for $100,000 and an invite to the Tournament of Champions. Aaron was able to move into second despite not participating in FJ and earned $50,000, while Jilana picked up $25,000 for her third place finish.

Scores for today’s game: Emily $11,799, Jilana $0, Aaron -$2,800.

Total combined two-game scores: Emily $42,199, Jilana $3,000, Aaron $10,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was William the Conqueror? DD2 – What is Dublin? DD3 – What is Arrakis? FJ – Who was Captain Cook?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...