The Weekly Wrestling Thread Was Going to Be on CW

It’s been a wild week for wrestling. Crown Royal was a good show, Collision’s ratings fell again, and NXT is going to be moving to The CW. However, it looks like they were thinking of going with Billy Corgan’s NWA revival first. That was until Corgan decided to do a spot on an NWA PPV where Father James Mitchell snorted cocaine on-air. Corgan apparently did it because CW was only interested in the NWA weekly show and not PPVs and wanted to get them interested. Suffice to say, it did not make them interested. It’s been wild to see the online reaction to it. People usually react negatively when WWE gets a leg up over smaller promotions but Corgan has run NWA so abysmally that people would have criticized WWE are celebrated the move.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

2. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

3. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

4. Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

5. Roman Reigns vs. L.A. Knight

6. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

7. The Miz vs. Ivar vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet

8. Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

9. The Creed Brothers vs. DIY

10. Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes



Best AWE matches of the week:

1. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kommander

2. Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castignoli

3. FTR and La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and the Gates of Agony

4. Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

5. Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale

6. Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

7. Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

8. Daniel Garcia vs. Trent Beretta



Worst WWE match of the week:

-Shotzi and Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven



Worst AEW match of the week:

-The Acclaimed vs. Dalton Castle and the Boys

