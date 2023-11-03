LOVING the Shuffle with the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! If you post here, it’s safe to assume you love sharing your shuffles with yourself and others… so let’s keep the positive vibes going with a shuffle that’s all about LOVING!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Loving” in the title of them! But if your shuffle looks like its had its heart broken recently, don’t turn away! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

