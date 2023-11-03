Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 75

Group 73 Results
|81.82%
|Bayonetta 3
|Let’s Dance Boys! (3rd climax mix)
|72.73%
|Will You Snail?
|Hello AI
|54.55%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Beat Eater | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|54.55%
|Triangle Strategy
|Beautiful
|54.55%
|Axiom Verge 2
|Nephropidae
|54.55%
|Sin Chronicle
|The Wind that Blows from the White Wall
|54.55%
|World of Demons
|戦闘・烈
|54.55%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Alabaster Icelands 1
|45.45%
|Blue Archive
|Library of Omen
|45.45%
|A Little Golf Journey
|Two Good Friends
|36.36%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Explosive Boss Battle / Normal Boss
|36.36%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Banana Shrine (SMB 1 Classic OST – Master Stage)
|36.36%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|NOW’S YOUR CHANCE TO BE A
|36.36%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|Solace in the Stars
|36.36%
|Solar Ash
|Crossovers
|36.36%
|Little Witch in the Woods
|Main Trailer Theme
|27.27%
|Kirby’s Dream Buffet
|Balloon
|27.27%
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|Miniboss
|27.27%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Classy
|18.18%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|With You [BANVOX]
|18.18%
|Kirby Super Star SP (NSO)
|Marshmallow Castle
|9.09%
|Signalis
|Labyrinth
|9.09%
|Dreamscaper
|Opening
|9.09%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Sad Sun
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday, November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday, November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific