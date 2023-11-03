Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 75

Group 73 Results 81.82% Bayonetta 3 Let’s Dance Boys! (3rd climax mix) 72.73% Will You Snail? Hello AI 54.55% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Beat Eater | Vivid BAD SQUAD 54.55% Triangle Strategy Beautiful 54.55% Axiom Verge 2 Nephropidae 54.55% Sin Chronicle The Wind that Blows from the White Wall 54.55% World of Demons 戦闘・烈 54.55% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands 1 45.45% Blue Archive Library of Omen 45.45% A Little Golf Journey Two Good Friends 36.36% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Explosive Boss Battle / Normal Boss 36.36% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Banana Shrine (SMB 1 Classic OST – Master Stage) 36.36% Deltarune Chapter 2 NOW’S YOUR CHANCE TO BE A 36.36% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Solace in the Stars 36.36% Solar Ash Crossovers 36.36% Little Witch in the Woods Main Trailer Theme 27.27% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Balloon 27.27% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Miniboss 27.27% Rhythm Doctor Classy 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident With You [BANVOX] 18.18% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Marshmallow Castle 9.09% Signalis Labyrinth 9.09% Dreamscaper Opening 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Sad Sun Remember The Fallen 42.86% The Last Clockwinder The Last Clockwinder (song) 42.86% Melatonin Shopping 42.86% DNF Duel On the sea 42.86% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers Banditry Technology (Takane Yamashiro’s Theme) 42.86% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Welcome Back, Kirby 42.11% Minecraft: The Wild Update Labyrinthine 42.11% Banana Kong 2 Cave 42.11% Anonymous;Code NAKANO SYMPHONYS 42.11% Chained Echoes The Dancing City of Farnsport 42.11% A Little to the Left Final Level 36.36% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Explosive Boss Battle / Normal Boss 36.36% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Banana Shrine (SMB 1 Classic OST – Master Stage) 36.36% Deltarune Chapter 2 NOW’S YOUR CHANCE TO BE A 36.36% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Solace in the Stars 36.36% Solar Ash Crossovers 36.36% Little Witch in the Woods Main Trailer Theme 27.27% Kirby’s Dream Buffet Balloon 27.27% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Miniboss 27.27% Rhythm Doctor Classy 18.18% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident With You [BANVOX] 18.18% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Marshmallow Castle 9.09% Signalis Labyrinth 9.09% Dreamscaper Opening 9.09% Paper Mario (NSO) Sad Sun Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday, November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday, November 6th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...