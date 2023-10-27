Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 70

Group 68 Results 69.23% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Bug | Nightcord at 25:00 53.85% Rakugaki Kingdom Regaining 53.85% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Invasion at the House of Horrors 53.85% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sweet Mountain Act 2 (Remix) 53.85% Peace, Death! 2 Fate 53.85% Lil Gator Game I’m Really Glad You’re Here 46.15% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Perfumed Eves 46.15% Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Crystal Allure 38.46% Cotton Reboot Main Menu 30.77% King Of Fighters XV Now or Never 30.77% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Welcome to Our Town! (Endwalker) 30.77% Dyson Sphere Program Electron Cell 30.77% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Wild Results 30.77% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories D-E-T-H-R-O-N-E-D / Flux Magolor Phase 2 23.08% Mario Kart Tour DK Summit 23.08% Archvale Crabclaw Chasm 23.08% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Bible – Outro 23.08% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Killed Gorou 15.38% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident アクマフカ [Pizuya’s Cell] 15.38% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Wild Battle ~ North Province 15.38% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Deep Sea (SMB 2 Classic OST – Under the Ocean) 7.69% Elden Ring Crumbling Farum Azula 0.00% Life is Strange: True Colors Forever For Us Remember The Fallen 41.67% Chained Echoes Flower Fields of Perpetua 41.67% Starmancer CMBR 41.67% Popslinger Don’t Stop Popping 41.67% Kamihime Project Ice Crystal Brute Force 41.67% Memento Mori IV. The Sword 41.67% Final Fantasy VII Remake Costa del Sol (Jukebox Version) 41.67% Return to Monkey Island Main Theme 41.67% Sonic Frontiers Guardian: SHARK 38.46% Cotton Reboot Main Menu 30.77% King Of Fighters XV Now or Never 30.77% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Welcome to Our Town! (Endwalker) 30.77% Dyson Sphere Program Electron Cell 30.77% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Wild Results 30.77% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories D-E-T-H-R-O-N-E-D / Flux Magolor Phase 2 23.08% Mario Kart Tour DK Summit 23.08% Archvale Crabclaw Chasm 23.08% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Bible – Outro 23.08% Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Killed Gorou 15.38% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident アクマフカ [Pizuya’s Cell] 15.38% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Wild Battle ~ North Province 15.38% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Deep Sea (SMB 2 Classic OST – Under the Ocean) 7.69% Elden Ring Crumbling Farum Azula 0.00% Life is Strange: True Colors Forever For Us Projected Bubble: 52.63%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 70 will be active until Monday, October 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 71 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 70 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 70 is open until Monday, October 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...