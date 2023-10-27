Job Rants Thread – 10/27/2022 – Selling Myself

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So, I don’t have a lot to say again, this week; but it’s for a good reason, I swear! As I type this, I am also in the process of applying for a job that actually fits my skill set! It’s the type of job I could easily slot into, and it’s adjacent departmentally to where I was, before. It’s a great opportunity, a chance to branch out, and, and…GOD, do I hate applying for things like this!

My resume is updated and of the correct format, but is it the type of format that employers look at, in this day and age? I’m applying online, but it doesn’t say anything about a cover letter. Do they want a cover letter? Should I add one? Can I even still write a convincing one? Who knows? I sure don’t. Not to mention that, every time I try and seek consensus on this or any other related matter, I get several different responses. Now, obviously, this is hardly a situation unique to me. Hell, many of the posts I’ve read here from some of you have complained about this exact issue, verbatim. It’s just that, facing it down yet again on my own, it really hammers home just how precious and precarious the job market can be at times, and just how deeply we as a culture are defined by both our positions, and ability to get them. It’s a frustrating, tiring, and, perhaps most hellish of all, necessary process one has to undergo more than once in this world. A sacrifice in the name of finding, hopefully, a measure of professional success and contentment in a world that demands only that you work; all other considerations secondary at best, and outright a non-factor, at worst.

Well, hey; it appears I did have a lot to say, this week. How great for all of us,

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day,s safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember, the greatest spooky terrors of the supernatural world are nothing compared to the existential terrors of this all-too-natural one.

