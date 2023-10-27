The KILLER Has Been Revealed… and it’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Three, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Halloween is nearly upon us, the one time of year where creatures, ghouls and killers fill our imagination. So why not get the shuffle in a spooky mood my making our special word of the day KILLER!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Killer” in the title of them! But if your shuffle is a peaceful soul, don’t be frightened! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

A killer song, by The Killers, about a killer

