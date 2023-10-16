The Cure Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Pictures of You” (33) vs “A Forest” (21)

Match 2: “Push” (19) vs. “The Caterpillar” (18) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 3: “Fascination Street” (30) vs. “The Love Cats” (24)

Match 4: “If Only Tonught We Could Sleep” (19) vs. “10:15 Saturday Night” (17)

Match 5: “Close to Me” (42) vs. “Charlotte Sometimes” (7)

Match 6: “Lullaby” (28) vs. “Burn” (16)

Match 7: “Just Like Heaven” (47) vs. “Prayers for Rain” (8)

Match 8: “A Night Like This” (30) vs. “Fire in Cairo” (6)

Match 9: “In Between Days” (36) vs. “Why Can’t I Be You?” (15)

Match 10: “The Hanging Garden” (26) vs. “The Same Deep Water as You” (15)

Match 11: “Boys Don’t Cry” (44) vs. “Primary” (9)

Match 12: “Plainsong” (32) vs. “Jumping Someone Else’s Train” (13)

Match 13: “Let’s Go to Bed” (31) vs. “Friday I’m in Love” (30)

Match 14: “One Hundred Years” (27) vs. “How Beautiful You Are…” (6)

Match 15: “Lovesong” (42) vs. “Hot Hot Hot!!!” (13)

Match 16: “Disintegration” (35) vs. “Play for Today” (6)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep” (19) and “The Caterpillar” (19) in close matches against “10: 15 Saturday Night” (16) and “Push” (18) respectively (16)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Friday I’m in Love” (30) in a very close match againt “Let’s Go to Bed” (31)

Biggest beatdowns – “Just Like Heaven” (47) beat “Prayers for Rain” (8) by a whopping 39 votes.

Voting ends 18 October, 10 PM EDT

