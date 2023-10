Chains of musical influence (conscious or subconscious).

For example, brutal by Olivia Rodrigo (2021)

Voodoo Child by Rogue Traders (2005)

Seether by Veruca Salt

Pump It Up by Elvis Costello (1978)

The Price Of Love by The Everly Brothers (1965)

Post a chain or a song and ask for the songs that influenced it or that it influenced.

