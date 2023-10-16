Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 16

Today’s players in the second Champions Wildcard semifinal are:

Dane Reighard, a writer & editor from Los Angeles, California;

Kendra Blanchette, a registered dietitian from Elk Grove, California; and

Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho.

Jeopardy!

THIS GLAND IS YOUR GLAND // A PREQUEL TO WHICH MOVIE? // BRITISH SPELLING BEE // I DIDN’T COME HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS // KICKIN’ AZTEC // & TAKIN’ NAMES

DD1 – $600 – & TAKIN’ NAMES – Matoaka, Amonute & Rebecca Rolfe (hey, things happened fast in the 17th century) (Kendra added $2,600.)

Scores at first break: Josh $1,400, Kendra $2,400, Dane $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Josh $1,000, Kendra $4,600, Dane $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU?// IN THE BASEBALL TEAM’S LINEUP // THE LITERARY CHARACTER WHO SAID… // YOU DO THE MATH // WANT TO MAKE SOMETHING OUT OF IT? // CHANGE A LETTER

DD2 – $1,600 – THE LITERARY CHARACTER WHO SAID… – “What did it matter where you lay once you were dead?…You were sleeping the big sleep, you were not bothered by things like that” (Kendra dropped $3,200.)

DD3 – $2,000 – O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? – Zoinks! Thou findest thyself at this South American country’s border with Panama (Dane added $2,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Josh $11,800, Kendra $10,200, Dane $14,800.

Final Jeopardy!

THE NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS – Barry Barish, who shared the 2017 Prize for detecting gravitational waves, called his award “a win for” this predecessor

Only Josh was correct on FJ, adding $2,205 to advance with $14,005.

Final scores: Josh $14,005, Kendra $5,200, Dane $7,800.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Pocahontas? DD2 – Who is Philip Marlowe? DD3 – What is Colombia? FJ – Who was Einstein?

