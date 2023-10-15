Introduce Yourself!

We have some new people, and some older people making themselves new accounts, and some people who have been around forever, and I’ve lost track of it all so let’s have an introduction thread.

Here are some question ideas mostly stolen from the last introduction thread:

How did you get here and what internet haunts have you frequented?

Where do you hang out on the Avocado?

@:disqus username

What’s the origin of your avatar / username / online persona?

Demographic information such as age range, gender, orientation, race / ethnic identity, job, relationship status, pronouns, family, etc.

Hobbies, pets, passions

Pop culture interests

If there’s a real world skill you could wake up knowing with no effort on your part, what would it be?

What’s your favorite food?

If you could have a fictional character for your friend, who would you choose?

As always, there is no need to share beyond your comfort level, or to pressure other people into sharing beyond theirs.

