The WPT is Without Equal

This week’s bird is the painted bunting, which is nicknamed “nonpareil,” without equal. I was surprised to learn that this bird lives and winters all up and down the east coast of the US, because I’ve lived there for essentially all of my life and never seen one. I also learned that they are shy, although they will eat from feeders, and that they don’t develop their magnificent color until they are two years old. Juveniles and adult females are a pleasing yellow-green, as below. All this might explain why I don’t remember seeing this really memorable-looking bird. Be kind to each other, take some time off as needed, and may there be no Vivek Ramaswamy in your shower, metaphorically or actually.

