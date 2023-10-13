Jason Goes To Hell The Final Friday Night Thread (10/13)

ITS THE FINAL FRIDAY!!!

Spoiler – it wouldn’t be the last time we see Jason.

Kane Hodder is back as the man behind the mask. Jason’s dead! Or is he? You can’t keep a good slasher down as the machete wielding madman finds a way to take a licking and keep on ticking. John Le May from Friday the 13th the Series is the hero trying to end Jason once and for all.

This is the entry I’ll be watching tonight. Happy 30th anniversary to this masterpiece.

Something to Discuss – Almost a fortnight into October, what’s your favorite horror movie you’ve watched so far this month?

