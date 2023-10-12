The Weekly Music Thread Is So Punny!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What are the best (and worst) album titles that are puns?

I highly suspect there will be more of the latter than the former, but then some punny titles could be two things?

Dave sure does like his punny titles. More like MegaDORK, amirite?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have pun, and rock out with yr guac out!

