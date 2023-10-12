The Weekly Music Thread Is So Punny!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt: What are the best (and worst) album titles that are puns?
I highly suspect there will be more of the latter than the former, but then some punny titles could be two things?
As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have pun, and rock out with yr guac out!