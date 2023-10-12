Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12TH, 2023:

Fboy Island Season Premiere (The CW)

Frasier Series Premiere (Paramount+)

House Of Villains Series Premiere (Bravo/E!/Syfy/USA)

Keke Wyatt’s World Series Premiere (WE tv)

The Fall Of The House Of Usher Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13TH, 2023:

Creepshow Season Four Premiere (Shudder)

Fair Play (Netflix)

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams Series Premiere (Peacock)

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ljobon (Netflix)

Raid The Cage Series Premiere (CBS)

Serenata de las Estrellas Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

The Conference (Netflix)

Shining Vale Season Two Premiere (Starz)

The Burning Bed Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Changeling Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH, 2023:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15TH, 2023:

Annika (PBS)

Billy The Kid Season Two Premiere (MGM+)

Rick And Morty Season Seven Premiere (Adult Swim)

World On Fire (PBS)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16TH, 2023:

F-Boy Island Season Three Premiere (The CW)

Studio C Season Seventeen Premiere (BYUtv)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17TH, 2023:

The Sea Beyond Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH, 2023:

Heaven Official’s Blessing [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

Kaala Paani Series Premiere (Netflix)

Living For The Dead Series Premiere (Hulu)

Married At First Sight Season Premiere (Lifetime)

Ms Pat Settles It Series Premiere (BET)

Nature (PBS)

Sistas Season Premiere (BET)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...