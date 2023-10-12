The Thursday Politics Thread Is Monitoring The Situation

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The brewing war in the Gaza Strip has the world holding its breath, as Israel prepares for a possible ground assault. Following Hamas’ unprecedented strike on Israeli civilians that left hundreds dead or rendered hostages, the government is facing public pressure to address the situation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already pledged that this is a war, and sadly, there seems little reason to believe otherwise.

The Gaza Strip is approximately 25 miles long and currently has 2.3 million residents. It is densely packed with little or no way of evacuating. Egypt has moved to block any passage from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into the Sinai Peninsula, instead encouraging Israel to allow for safe passage of evacuees. To where exactly, is not clear. It is the sole possible crossing point, otherwise the Strip is surrounded by the sea and Israel. The Israeli government has updated its recommendations for people to head south as Egypt makes its moves.

Israel has stopped all deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity to the Strip since Saturday. Palestinians have lined up at bakeries and groceries in the hope of having some provisions as the possibility of a ground assault increases. International aid groups have warned that the death toll could mount as utilities are halted, crippling local hospitals ability to provide to its patients.

Needless to say, other countries have been observing the situation with keen interest. Taiwan, a self-governing island with a cool relationship to a much larger power, was alarmed as the situation blew up so suddenly. Taiwan says it has been subjected to a campaign of intimidation by China and what Israel does next will be important to Taiwan’s ability to forecast upcoming threats.

The actions being taken will affect what other states choose to do in the future. So I would hope that Israel takes pause and thinks real, real hard about next steps. Precedence has power.

