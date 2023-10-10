Director Profile: Nicholas Ray

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Nicholas Ray.

Highly recommended: In a Lonely Place, On Dangerous Ground, The Lusty Men, Johnny Guitar, Rebel Without a Cause, Bigger Than Life

Recommended: They Live by Night, Wind Across the Everglades (partially directed by Ray), King of Kings, We Can’t Go Home Again

Worth a look: Knock on Any Door, Born to Be Bad, Bitter Victory, Party Girl

Next week’s director is… Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger!

