Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 57

Group 55 Results 60.00% Ship of Fools The Eye of the Storm, Pt. III 53.33% The Medium Across The Shore 53.33% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Disaster of Passion (May theme) 46.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Time Machine [40mP- Leo/need Cover] FEB 2021 46.67% Dyson Sphere Program Phlogistic 46.67% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Time to take a Risk 46.67% Redout 2 Dawn of fire (genesis edit 40.00% Shadow Warrior 3 Wu Wei 40.00% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Flower on the Trails (Main Theme/Final Boss Theme) 40.00% Kamihime Project 君よ此処に在れ 33.33% Toree 3D Glamour city/starry sky (original) 26.67% Signalis Become Whole Again 26.67% Praey for the Gods Hymn 1: Conscriptura 26.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Happy Synthesizer [EasyPop- MORE MORE JUMP! Special April Fools Cover] APRIL 2022 26.67% Super Bomberman R Online TWINKLE 26.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits A Corrupted Heart 26.67% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Play Land (SMB 2 Classic OST – Amusement Park) 26.67% Solar Ash Harvested Moon 26.67% Producer Cruisin’ 20.00% The Medium Don’t Go In There 20.00% Kirby’s Super Star Stacker (NSO) Credits 13.33% Graven Cruxfirth Archives 13.33% Death’s Door Shall We Dance 6.67% Mario Kart 64 (NSO) Prize (1st to 3rd Place) Remember The Fallen 36.36% Good Knight Forest of the Unholy 36.36% Death’s Door The Foretold Crow 36.36% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts The Labyrinth 36.36% Sable Beetle Detour 36.36% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Whale (SMB 2 Classic OST – Inside the Whale) 36.36% Elden Ring Leyndell, Royal Capital 35.71% Monster Train: First Class Archus, Darkness Incarnate 35.71% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Origin 35.71% Archvale Maxilla 35.71% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Dr. Cossack stage 1/2 33.33% Toree 3D Glamour city/starry sky (original) 26.67% Signalis Become Whole Again 26.67% Praey for the Gods Hymn 1: Conscriptura 26.67% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Happy Synthesizer [EasyPop- MORE MORE JUMP! Special April Fools Cover] APRIL 2022 26.67% Super Bomberman R Online TWINKLE 26.67% Kena: Bridge of Spirits A Corrupted Heart 26.67% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Play Land (SMB 2 Classic OST – Amusement Park) 26.67% Solar Ash Harvested Moon 26.67% Producer Cruisin’ 20.00% The Medium Don’t Go In There 20.00% Kirby’s Super Star Stacker (NSO) Credits 13.33% Graven Cruxfirth Archives 13.33% Death’s Door Shall We Dance 6.67% Mario Kart 64 (NSO) Prize (1st to 3rd Place) Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday, October 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday, October 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

