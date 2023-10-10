Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 57

Group 55 Results
|60.00%
|Ship of Fools
|The Eye of the Storm, Pt. III
|53.33%
|The Medium
|Across The Shore
|53.33%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Disaster of Passion (May theme)
|46.67%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Time Machine [40mP- Leo/need Cover] FEB 2021
|46.67%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Phlogistic
|46.67%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|Time to take a Risk
|46.67%
|Redout 2
|Dawn of fire (genesis edit
|40.00%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Wu Wei
|40.00%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Flower on the Trails (Main Theme/Final Boss Theme)
|40.00%
|Kamihime Project
|君よ此処に在れ
|33.33%
|Toree 3D
|Glamour city/starry sky (original)
|26.67%
|Signalis
|Become Whole Again
|26.67%
|Praey for the Gods
|Hymn 1: Conscriptura
|26.67%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Happy Synthesizer [EasyPop- MORE MORE JUMP! Special April Fools Cover] APRIL 2022
|26.67%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|TWINKLE
|26.67%
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|A Corrupted Heart
|26.67%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Play Land (SMB 2 Classic OST – Amusement Park)
|26.67%
|Solar Ash
|Harvested Moon
|26.67%
|Producer
|Cruisin’
|20.00%
|The Medium
|Don’t Go In There
|20.00%
|Kirby’s Super Star Stacker (NSO)
|Credits
|13.33%
|Graven
|Cruxfirth Archives
|13.33%
|Death’s Door
|Shall We Dance
|6.67%
|Mario Kart 64 (NSO)
|Prize (1st to 3rd Place)
Remember The Fallen
|36.36%
|Good Knight
|Forest of the Unholy
|36.36%
|Death’s Door
|The Foretold Crow
|36.36%
|Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts
|The Labyrinth
|36.36%
|Sable
|Beetle Detour
|36.36%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Whale (SMB 2 Classic OST – Inside the Whale)
|36.36%
|Elden Ring
|Leyndell, Royal Capital
|35.71%
|Monster Train: First Class
|Archus, Darkness Incarnate
|35.71%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Origin
|35.71%
|Archvale
|Maxilla
|35.71%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 57 will be active until Wednesday, October 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 58 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 57 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 57 is open until Wednesday, October 11th at 10:00PM Pacific