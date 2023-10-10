Tabletop Games (10/10/23)

Welcome back to the weekly Tabletop Games thread! This thread is where we can talk about all kinds of RPGs, card games, board games, etc. Whether you gather around a physical table in the real world, or use a virtual space to play with friends who may live far away from you, this is where you can discuss your favorites, ask for and/or receive recommendations, recap your recent adventures, or even find some people to play games with!

This week’s prompt: Continuing the theme of card games, today let’s talk about TCGs and CCGs. Magic: The Gathering looms large in this discussion, of course, but what other games do you love in this style? If Magic is your thing, do you have a go-to color combination for your deck? On the other hand, does anyone actually know how to play the Pokemon card game?

If you would like to suggest a prompt or contribute a write-up of your own, let me know in the comments!

