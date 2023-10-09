The Monday Politics Thread Supports Humanity

Netanyahu Vows Powerful Vengeance On Hamas After Deadly Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Israel would take “powerful vengeance for this black day” on the terror group Hamas for its surprise attack on Saturday. Zengar

Powerful earthquakes kill 2,053 people in Afghanistan. Here is what to know

Authorities say 9,240 people are injured and 1,320 houses damaged or destroyed. Al Jazeera

What to know about Hamas

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist militant group with both a political and an armed wing. It does not recognize the state of Israel and, according to its own statements, wants to destroy the country. Germany, the European Union, the United States and some Arab states classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Deutsche Welle

Arab states call for restraint after Hamas attack— but some blame Israel

After Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza on Saturday, killing more than 250 Israelis and wounding upwards of 1,000, the world largely reacted with shock and dismay, and pleas for a quick resolution to the conflict. In the Arab world, the picture was more complicated. Countries with which Israel has in recent years normalized ties, including the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, urged a cessation of violence on all sides, as did Saudi Arabia, with which Israel is currently working toward normalization. But a number of countries and political groups with whom Israel has no diplomatic relations blamed the conflict on Israel, and called for continuing violence. Forward

Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel

Human rights groups are making varied responses to new Palestine-Israel violence, ranging from full-on support of Israel to warnings for both sides to respect human life. UPI

This Is a Pearl Harbor Moment for Israel

The Hamas invasion of southern Israel on Saturday by hundreds of terrorists from the Gaza Strip is a Pearl Harbor moment for the State of Israel. This attack, that led to the murder of more than 250 Israelis and the abduction of dozens more, will change the equation and the way Israel manages its conflict with the Hamas rulers in Gaza. What was, will no longer be. Rolling Stone

Egypt confirms jail sentence for prominent dissident

Hisham Kassem lost the appeal he launched against his jail sentence. Kassem was “a potential presidential candidate” for the upcoming elections. The New Arab

Germany: CSU and CDU victorious in Bavaria and Hesse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s troubled coalition suffered heavy losses in two state elections Sunday seen as a crucial test halfway through its term, All three parties in the coalition — Scholz’s center-left SPD, the Greens and the business-focused FDP — lost ground in the southern state of Bavaria and the western state of Hesse, according to vote projections. The main conservative opposition won in both states, as expected. Deutsche Welle

Five Observations About the War in Israel

Our writers are reporting on the stakes of this historic conflict, and exploring events as they continue to unfold. Below are five observations that help illuminate the latest. The Atlantic

Leader of France’s Rightist Party, Marine Le Pen, in a Sharp Turn After Attack by Hamas, Voices Strong Support for Israel

The leaders of the French National Rally party, Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, in a sharp turn that could change the pattern of politics in France, have issued separate statements of support for Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorist onslaught. New York Sun

Seoul, Tokyo reopen strategic diplomatic channels amid nuke threats

The foreign ministries of South Korea and Japan held their first “strategic dialogue” in nine years, and agreed to strengthen ties to deal with the common threat of Pyongyang’s nuclear provocations, a development indicating that the bilateral collaboration is extending beyond the military, finance to diplomacy. Radio Free Asia

Spain: Protest against Catalan amnesty deal draws huge crowd

Tens of thousands of people marched through Barcelona on Sunday to protest against plans to grant Catalan separatists an amnesty in exchange for their political support for a new left-wing government. Deutsche Welle

Erdogan opens modern Turkish state’s first new church

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday inaugurated the first church built with government backing in overwhelmingly Muslim Turkey’s 100-year history as a post-Ottoman state. Al-Monitor

UK Supreme Court weighs if it’s lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

The British government’s contentious policy to stem the flow of migrants faces one of its toughest challenges this week as the U.K. Supreme Court weighs whether it’s lawful to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda. AP News

Israel-Gaza: the global impact of the escalating conflict

A rundown on how some nations across the world are reacting to the new war. Euronews

France and Germany seek to rekindle embattled alliance

The foreign ministries of Germany and France like to demonstrate their solidarity. After the coup in Niger, France helped evacuate German nationals from the African country. “Many thanks for this uncomplicated and pragmatic cooperation in times of crisis,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Deutsche Welle

Important Lessons for a New Generation of Protesters

Skipped History is a newsletter focused on overlooked and underexamined events, movements, and people that have shaped American history. In this installment, host Ben Tumin speaks to Vincent Bevins, journalist and author of If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution, about recent uprisings around the world — and why so many of them have gone awry. Teen Vogue

US officials raise concerns over Israeli intelligence after Hamas attacks

American officials said Saturday they received no warning through intelligence that Hamas was preparing to attack Israel, leading to confusion among some at how Israel failed to detect signs of the rocket assault. The capability of Hamas to coordinate terrorist attacks on Israeli towns without detection has raised concerns about technological blind spots for US intelligence officials, a senior US intelligence official told CNN. CNN

Ex-Americans are suing America to get back some of the money they paid to renounce their citizenship

A group of former Americans filed a class-action lawsuit against the United States to recover $1,900 paid through the process of renouncing their citizenship, arguing that the fee is too costly. The lawsuit comes after the State Department announced that the renunciation fee for people looking to no longer be American — which has cost $2,350 since 2014 — will now be a relative bargain at $450. Insider

Denver Gave Homeless People $1,000 Per Month and It Got Them Off the Streets and Working Full-Time

The results of the universal basic income (UBI) experiment were both counterintuitive and totally expected, given the results of previous experiments like it in which recipients ended up with much better access to stable and safer living arrangements and improved mental health. In Denver, many of them started working full-time, pulling themselves out of spiraling debt, getting housed, and bettering their professional opportunities. Futurism

Why Biden has ‘no alternative’ to Netanyahu

The Palestinian militants who attacked Israel this weekend have done Benjamin Netanyahu a much-needed political favor: They’ve revived his foundering relationship with Joe Biden. The decadeslong friendship between the Israeli prime minister and the U.S. president had been sorely tested in recent months as Biden urged Netanyahu and his far-right government to abandon efforts to overhaul Israel’s judiciary in ways many Israelis fear will destroy their democracy. Divisions in the Democratic Party over Israel continue to grow. Long gone were the days when Biden expressed outright “love” for Netanyahu — instead, Biden even delayed inviting him to the White House for months. Politico

Targeting ‘The Last Frontier’: Mexican cartels send drugs into Alaska, upping death toll

he infamous Sinaloa Cartel, once headed by notorious kingpin “El Chapo,” and others in Mexico are targeting Alaska with drug pipelines, driving up the overdose death toll. USA Today

The Great Midwest Wildfires of 1871

From Sunday, October 8 through Tuesday, October 10, 1871 wildfires claimed thousands of lives and destroyed millions of acres across the Upper Midwest. The most famous fire struck Chicago, and claimed about 300 lives while destroying over three square miles of the city, including more than 17,000 buildings. For many years, the cause of the fire was attributed to a cow housed in a barn on 137 DeKoven Street. The cow, owned by Mrs. O’Leary, purportedly knocked over a lantern that set off the blaze. A reporter later admitted to fabricating the story, but it continues to endure in popular culture. The actual cause of the fire was never determined, but weather conditions across the entire region during the summer and fall of 1871 produced conditions conducive to large, rapidly-spreading fires should one ignite. Large wildfires also struck several areas in Michigan, with Holland, Port Huron, and Manistee seeing the most significant damage and loss of life. Although the exact death toll from the Michigan fires is unknown, it likely claimed in excess of 500 lives. However, the most costly fire in terms of loss of life occurred in and around Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and remains to this day as the deadliest fire in American History. Weather

Extreme heat might have been the ‘nail in the coffin’ for these critical Florida coral

This summer’s record-breaking marine heat wave may have been the “nail in the coffin” for an iconic species of coral that serves as a building block of marine life around Florida. Still, scientists see other “signs of hope” in the state’s reefs. CNN

Cool, fall weather brings need for warm gender-affirming clothing

Our sudden shift in temperatures is leading to some shuffling of the wardrobe, but the change is not as easy for some in the LGBTQ+ community. “They can come in and pick up things that make them feel good about themselves,” said Andi Otto, Executive Director for Twin Cities Pride. Twin Cities Pride’s Rainbow Wardrobe provides gender-affirming clothing, for free, to LGBTQ+ individuals. CBS News

After years of setbacks, California legislative workers win the right to unionize

Years of advocacy paid off on Saturday for the people whose work keeps the California Legislature functioning. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he signed into law a bill that will allow them to form a union. The measure covers staff for lawmakers and committees, sergeants and other support personnel. The Sacramento Bee

Biden faces more criticism about the U.S.-Mexico border

The Biden administration this week took two actions seen by many as moving to the right on immigration. The Department of Homeland Security waived environmental and other reviews to construct new portions of a border wall in South Texas after Biden pledged during the 2020 campaign that he would build “not another foot” of wall. And U.S. officials said they would resume deportations to Venezuela not long after the administration increased protected status for thousands of people from the country. Star Advertiser

How will America respond to the attack against Israel?

The White House condemned the attacks on Saturday. “In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to [Hamas] and to the world and to terrorists everywhere that the United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have their back,” Biden said from the White House Saturday afternoon. The president added that “Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop” and his administration’s support for Israel’s security is “rock solid.” ABC News

You Can’t Separate Reproductive Rights From Immigrant Rights

Not a Monolith is a Teen Vogue series for Latinx Heritage Month 2023, highlighting the diversity of those in the Latinx community. From disability rights activists to rappers to drag queens, we’re showing the range of not just backgrounds, but experiences that inform Latinx culture today. In this op-ed, Laura Ramirez, community engagement manager at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, links immigration and reproductive rights. Click here to read this article in Spanish. Teen Vogue

Blinken: U.S. Attempting to Verify Reports of Several Americans Killed, Missing in Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. is “working to verify” reports that “several Americans were killed” and others were taken hostage in Israel over the weekend. “We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports,” Blinken told Dana Bash on Sunday’s State of the Union. Rolling Stone

House lawmakers discuss how to address intelligence briefings on Israel without speaker

House lawmakers are scrambling to determine whether acting Speaker Patrick McHenry can participate in a so-called Gang of Eight intelligence briefing on the unfolding crisis in Israel, a source familiar with the active discussions told CNN. The source said the understanding is that it is ultimately up to the White House whether McHenry – who has the needed clearance – can be part of the leadership briefing, but emphasized how untested the situation is. The Gang of Eight includes the top leaders and heads of the intelligence committees in both parties and both chambers. CNN

Fentanyl’s toll has this Republican reaching out to Democrats

Michael McCaul’s children have lost five friends to fentanyl. That tragedy has led him to embark on a difficult task in partisan Washington: selling his fellow Republicans on a deal with the Democrats. Politico

Simone Biles Leads Team USA to Historic Win

This week the Women’s U.S. National Gymnastics Team made history by consecutively winning seven world championship titles, snatching up gold at the 2023 FIG World Championships. U.S. record-holding Simone Biles led the team to a gold medal in the world championships in Antwerp, Belgium this week after earning the highest U.S. scores in the balance beam, floor routine, and vault. The team: Biles, Skye, Shi Jones, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong raked in a whopping total score of 167.729 on Wednesday, two points over second place, Team Brazil. The Root

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Vows to Veto Anti-Trans Legislation

The governor had also made this vow last week in a social media post, writing, “And my message to LGBTQ folks — especially our trans kids — is this: you are welcome, you are wanted, and you belong here. And I’ll veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less welcoming, less inclusive, and less safe place for you to be who you are.”Evers made his Wednesday comment while legislators were hearing testimony on anti-trans bills — one to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth and two that would bar trans girls from competing in girls’ school sports, with one applying to K-12 schools and the other to the University of Wisconsin system and technical colleges. He spoke to the trans-supportive activists in an overflow room where people were lining up for the hearing. The Advocate

Virginia Could Decide the Future of the GOP’s Abortion Policy

A crucial new phase in the political struggle over abortion rights is unfolding in suburban neighborhoods across Virginia. An array of closely divided suburban and exurban districts around the state will decide which party controls the Virginia state legislature after next month’s election, and whether Republicans here succeed in an ambitious attempt to reframe the politics of abortion rights that could reverberate across the nation. The Atlantic

California governor vetoes “magic mushroom” and caste discrimination bills

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed two bills Saturday that would have made California the first U.S. state to outlaw caste-based discrimination, and would have decriminalized the possession and personal use of several hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms. The legislation vetoed Saturday would have allowed those 21 and older to possess psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component in what’s known as psychedelic mushrooms. It also would have covered dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and mescaline. Newsom said the caste bill was unnecessary, saying California already has protections in place. CBS News

‘Our Flag Means Death’ is the queer pirate show the internet can’t stop raving about

As viewers discovered, no queerbaiting and no gay subtext on the show: Our Flag lets it pride flag fly, so to speak. At a time when we’re starved for queer representation on screen, Our Flag Means Death is, as one fan put it, a “feast.” Queerty

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...