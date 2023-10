Fittingly enough, Goosebumps author R.L. Stine was born in the spoooookiest month, October. In fact, today is his 80th birthday! According to Wikipedia, over 400 million Goosebumps books have been sold. In 2015, a movie based on the books was made, with Jack Black playing Stine.

Jack Black and R.L. Stine on the set of the film adaptation of Goosebumps.

