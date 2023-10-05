Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, 2023:

Bargain Trailer Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Battlebots Season Premiere (Discovery)

Bling Empire Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Dateline Season Premiere (NBC)

Everything Now Series Premiere (Netflix)

First Lady Of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story (BET+)

Loki Season Two Premiere (Disney+)

Lupin Season Premiere (Netflix)

Monster High 2 (Nickelodeon)

Our Flag Means Death Season Two Premiere (MAX)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

The Impact Atlanta (BET+)

Transplant Season Premiere (NBC)

Under Ninja [subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

Unsolved Mysteries: Behind The Legacy (Pluto)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6TH, 2023:

Austin City Limits Music Festival (Hulu)

A Zest For Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)Ballerina (Netflix)

Bering Sea Gold Season Premiere (Discovery)

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (Prime Video)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

Goblin Slayer [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima [subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Reptile (Netflix)

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Part Three (Peacock)

The Kingdoms Of Ruin [dubbed and subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

The Proof Is Out There Season Premiere (History)

The Rising Of The Shield Hero [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

The UnXplained Season Premiere (History)

Totally Killer (Prime Video)

Undead Unlock Series Premiere (Hulu)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2023:

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special [dubbed and subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)Butareba – The Story Of A Man Turned Into A Pig-[subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

Buying My Daughter Back (Lifetime)

I Shall Survive Using Potions! [dubbed and subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

My New Boss Is Goofy [subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

Protocol: Rain [subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

Strong Girl Nam-soon Series Premiere (Netflix)

Tearmoon Empire [subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

The Devil on Trial (Netflix)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord Of Rust Mountains [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8TH, 2023:

Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under (HBO)

90 Day Fiancé Season Premiere (TLC)

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

The Circus Season Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, 2023:

Dead Mount Death Play [dubbed and subtitled] (Crunchyroll)

Harry Wild (Acorn TV)

Stranded With My Mother-In-Law Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (Investigation Discovery)

The Mill (Hulu)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10TH, 2023:

After-School Hanako-Kun[dubbed and subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

Deadly Women Series Premiere (Viaplay)

Farmtruck And AZN Down Under Series Premiere (Discovery)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic Of Make-Believe (Prime Video)

Press Your Luck Season Premiere (ABC)

Street Outlaws vs The World Series Premiere (Discovery)

Welcome To Rap City (BET)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11TH, 2023:

4EVER Series Premiere (Disney+)

Nada Series Premiere (Hulu)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...