The Weekly Music Thread Is Ready to POP!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Pop Music

While it’s safe to say that the musical tastes of most of the Avocadians who participate in these weekly threads are relatively “left of the dial”, at the same time I doubt that many here are completely adverse or oblivious to mainstream artists, or completely resistant to the charms of “pop music” (though even defining what pop music is can be difficult).

Some points for discussion:

And as if this week’s prompt wasn’t already messy or unfocused enough, of course feel free to bring up any other ideas you might have for discussion down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out (or pop out) with yr guac out!

