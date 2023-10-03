Director Profile: Anthony Mann

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Anthony Mann.

Highly recommended: Winchester ’73, The Naked Spur

Recommended: Strange Impersonation, Raw Deal, Border Incident, The Furies, Devil’s Doorway, The Tall Target, Bend of the River, The Far Country, The Man from Laramie, Man of the West

Worth a look: Two O’Clock Courage, Desperate, T-Men, Reign of Terror, Side Street, Strategic Air Command, A Dandy in Aspic (partially directed by Mann)

Next week’s director is… Nicholas Ray!

