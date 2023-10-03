Tabletop Games (10/3/23)

Welcome back to the weekly Tabletop Games thread! This thread is where we can talk about all kinds of RPGs, card games, board games, etc. Whether you gather around a physical table in the real world, or use a virtual space to play with friends who may live far away from you, this is where you can discuss your favorites, ask for and/or receive recommendations, recap your recent adventures, or even find some people to play games with!

This week’s prompt: Last week we talked about games using standard playing cards, so this time let’s talk about games that are played with a single custom card deck (as opposed to CCGs or deck building games, which probably deserve their own thread). From classics like Uno or Mille Bornes, to more modern games like Fluxx or Exploding Kittens, which ones are good for a quiet night at home with a partner, and which do you break out for a game night with friends?

If you would like to suggest a prompt or contribute a write-up of your own, let me know in the comments!

