Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 52

Group 50 Results
|69.23%
|Lunistice
|Boss Theme
|69.23%
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Who needs honour? (Drill knights castle)
|61.54%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Love the subhuman self (Millia theme)
|61.54%
|Airborne Kingdom
|The Wind’s Bazaar
|61.54%
|Project Starship X
|Far Far west
|53.85%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Rise [piano version]
|53.85%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Dolomitee
|46.15%
|Super Bomberman R Online
|Vampire Killer
|46.15%
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|Shelter from the Storm
|46.15%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Sailing the Seas
|46.15%
|EndCycle VS
|Digital Monsters
|38.46%
|Mighty Fight Federation
|Heart of Ice
|38.46%
|Everhood
|Psychedelic breakdown
|38.46%
|Vampire Survivors
|Gatti Amari
|30.77%
|Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
|A Vow of Wind and Dreams
|23.08%
|Stray
|Inside the Wall
|23.08%
|UNBEATABLE [white label]
|Empty Diary (SoundCirclet Remix)
|23.08%
|Halo Infinite
|Judgment
|15.38%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Lobby & Results
|15.38%
|Signalis
|Incinerator
|15.38%
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Continue
|7.69%
|Creepy Tale 2
|Dead River
|7.69%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Engine EX
|7.69%
|Grounded
|Main Theme)
Remember The Fallen
|33.33%
|Death’s Door
|Estate of the Urn Witch
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
|Holiday
|33.33%
|Signalis
|Riot Control
|33.33%
|New Pokémon Snap
|The Mural
|33.33%
|Rockman X Dive
|Park
|33.33%
|Ex-Zodiac
|Data harrier (Bonus Stage)
|33.33%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|If You Gaze Long Into An Abyss
|33.33%
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Sky-High Sundae
|33.33%
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|Island Harvest
|33.33%
|It Takes Two
|Jukebox Memories
|33.33%
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|Calm Sea
|33.33%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|One More Day
|33.33%
|Final Gear – NeckLyeth
|Normal battle
|33.33%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 52 will be active until Wednesday, October 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 52 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 52 is open until Wednesday, October 4th at 10:00PM Pacific