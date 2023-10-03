Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 52

Group 50 Results 69.23% Lunistice Boss Theme 69.23% Shovel Knight Dig Who needs honour? (Drill knights castle) 61.54% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Love the subhuman self (Millia theme) 61.54% Airborne Kingdom The Wind’s Bazaar 61.54% Project Starship X Far Far west 53.85% Far: Changing Tides Rise [piano version] 53.85% Hot Wheels Unleashed Dolomitee 46.15% Super Bomberman R Online Vampire Killer 46.15% Horizon: Forbidden West Shelter from the Storm 46.15% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Sailing the Seas 46.15% EndCycle VS Digital Monsters 38.46% Mighty Fight Federation Heart of Ice 38.46% Everhood Psychedelic breakdown 38.46% Vampire Survivors Gatti Amari 30.77% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition A Vow of Wind and Dreams 23.08% Stray Inside the Wall 23.08% UNBEATABLE [white label] Empty Diary (SoundCirclet Remix) 23.08% Halo Infinite Judgment 15.38% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Lobby & Results 15.38% Signalis Incinerator 15.38% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Continue 7.69% Creepy Tale 2 Dead River 7.69% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Engine EX 7.69% Grounded Main Theme) Remember The Fallen 33.33% Death’s Door Estate of the Urn Witch 33.33% Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Holiday 33.33% Signalis Riot Control 33.33% New Pokémon Snap The Mural 33.33% Rockman X Dive Park 33.33% Ex-Zodiac Data harrier (Bonus Stage) 33.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights If You Gaze Long Into An Abyss 33.33% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sky-High Sundae 33.33% Luna’s Fishing Garden Island Harvest 33.33% It Takes Two Jukebox Memories 33.33% Luna’s Fishing Garden Calm Sea 33.33% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs One More Day 33.33% Final Gear – NeckLyeth Normal battle 33.33% Life is Strange: True Colors Living Underground 30.77% Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition A Vow of Wind and Dreams 23.08% Stray Inside the Wall 23.08% UNBEATABLE [white label] Empty Diary (SoundCirclet Remix) 23.08% Halo Infinite Judgment 15.38% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Lobby & Results 15.38% Signalis Incinerator 15.38% Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Continue 7.69% Creepy Tale 2 Dead River 7.69% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Engine EX 7.69% Grounded Main Theme) Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 52 will be active until Wednesday, October 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 52 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 52 is open until Wednesday, October 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...