The Tuesday Women’s+ Thread Reports the Results

Hi all. Results time!

For prompts we voted for a mix of open and prompted days with a second preference for all prompts. Overall I will look to have prompts half the time with the occasional extra if we get a lot of good ones. From the comments in the more open ended questions we also had some requests.

Having the prompt be more specific starter questions to get the ball rolling, and easier to come up with. I think this is a great idea and will hope make it easier for everyone to come up with topics.

If we had more than one a week having a fun and serious prompt on different days (more on this in a later question)

More prompts centering around topics like advice, real life experience, and political topics

The possibility for topics to recur at certain intervals. Such as a check-in for all types of relationships (romantic, platonic, family interactions, etc) every couple months if those routinely generated interest

These are great ideas and I will work to incorporate them. I will also more reliably post a thread for prompt topics. On a personal note prompts are a bit difficult for me to come up with because I am basically currently still in the little girl stage of womanhood so my preferred topic is everything!. So if you have something specific or even a more general idea for me to make a specific prompt it would help a bit. Its okay either way though!

On logistics here are our votes.

For times there has been a bit of a push for the thread to be later in the day. For now I am going to move the thread to publishing at 2pm EST (so three hours later) to see how this works out. There is also a slight preference for making the thread once a week. I have heard this but for at least the next few months I am going to leave it a twice a week. I think given some of the ideas presented in the comments and discussed more below that we can diversify the topics and feel of multiple posts in a week and that might make having more than one thread more popular. I will revisit this in 3 or 4 months to see how people feel then so we can discuss it further.

We also voted about 3 to 1 for having a mix of headers though we have had several requests to try to make the titles reflect the prompts or theme for the day. I will absolutely do my best working on that!

We have had several suggestions for specific sub-threads. A media sub-thread has been suggested for recommendations, reviews, general discussion and the like. This also fits with freeing up some room for different prompts as we have had a few requests for less media-focused prompts, so I think this will be a good compromise. The first one will be below and I am planning on running it once a week. I am also going to add a thread for highlighting women in history. The plan is to run this every other week, and I was hoping that we could set it up so I write one a month and a volunteer writes one a month (though I don’t mind doing both or handing off both depending on interest. And I will take recommendations if you would like!). I am going to start us off on October 5 so you can look if interested. Also if you have any suggestions for another type of main thread to alternate with that, I think that would work well.

Finally, I have a second proposal for a revamp of the beginning of our opening statement.

“Welcome! This is a space for all those who identify as female, as well as those who identify as non-binary or trans-men who have relevant experience or needs, to come and share, interact, help, and celebrate ourselves. If you identify as cis-male, we ask that you please set your participation to “lurk” mode, unless explicitly invited to participate further. This includes upvotes. We ask cis-men to keep their upvotes to commenters who voluntarily add a “+up” to their comments, and only those comments.

If you have thoughts on this you can share below or privately by @ me in an old thread of your choice.

Thank you all for participating

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...