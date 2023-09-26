Jeopardy! recap for Tue. Sept. 26

Today’s contestants are:

David Kaye, a high school English teacher from Scottsdale, AZ;

Ollie Savage, a high school English and film studies teacher from Burbank, CA; and

Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, CA.

Jeopardy!

CAVES // ABOUT FACE TATTOO // WHO “AR” THEY? // THE HOME SPA // NEXT STOP, VENUS // SHATTERING ALLUSIONS

DD1 – $600 – NEXT STOP, VENUS – We’re not sure if it was “ancient” or not, but the first U.S. flyby of Venus was by this space probe in 1962 (Ollie dropped $2,000.)

Scores at first break: David $2,400, Michalle $3,200, Ollie $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: David $800, Michalle $4,400, Ollie $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

AMERICAN ISLANDS // IN THE CORPORATE ARENA // YOU COULD PUT AN EYE OUT // MEDICINE & HISTORY // TRANSLATE THE BRITISHISM // SAILING THE 3 Cs

DD2 – $800 – YOU COULD PUT AN EYE OUT – 1964 saw the first time a man threw this 300 feet & the first time a woman threw it 200 feet (David dropped $1,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – AMERICAN ISLANDS – Damaged in a 1906 earthquake, the first lighthouse on the West Coast was located on this island (On the very next clue from DD2, David added $2,000.)

Scores going into FJ: David $7,000, Michalle $13,200, Ollie $15,600.

Final Jeopardy!

PUBLICATIONS – A collection of achievements bearing this name was established in the early 1950s to help resolve pub disputes

Michalle and David were correct on FJ, with Michalle adding $13,000 to win with $26,200.

Final scores: David $12,802, Michalle $26,200, Ollie $3,600.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mariner? DD2 – What is javelin? DD3 – What is Alcatraz? FJ – What is “The Guinness Book of World Records”?

