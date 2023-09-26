Writing Discussion Thread is Evil!

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: Antagonists

Every protagonist must have an antagonist if you’re going to have a story. Sometimes the antagonist is the protagonist themself, sometimes it’s The System, sometimes it’s a classic villain. Some stories call for a subtle antagonist, others for a classic Villain.

How are you at villainy?

