Writing Discussion Thread is Evil!

What This Thread is for:
– talk about what you’re writing
– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)
– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work
– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through
– brainstorm ideas
– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited
What we’re not doing
-writing prompts
– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that
Optional discussion Prompt: Antagonists
Every protagonist must have an antagonist if you’re going to have a story. Sometimes the antagonist is the protagonist themself, sometimes it’s The System, sometimes it’s a classic villain. Some stories call for a subtle antagonist, others for a classic Villain.
How are you at villainy?