My 10th Anniversary Day Thread

10 years ago today, I posted what I think was my first comment on the AV Club review of Farscape’s Liars, Guns and Money 3-parter (Here’s a link to the review if you want to read it, but I understand not wanting to give G/O the clicks)

A Zevon parody with Farscape names shoved in. This is basically the tone for everything I’ve written here since.

On here, MadderRose/ThoughtsThoughtsThoughts has given us our own great Farscape review feature, “The Wonders I’ve seen“, so one could even re-post the comments I made a decade ago on the same episodes!

Well, for the first 2014-20 at least.

It’s been great hanging out with this community through a lot- in the Macro/worldwide and personally with me. I hope some of us are still writing about whatever TV is on whatever the Internet is in 2033.

