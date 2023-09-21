The Thursday Politics Thread Might Not Avoid A Shutdown

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The deadline for Congress to fund the government is fast approaching. With 10 days left, the House of Representatives have so far failed to pass any bills that would prevent a government shutdown due to Republican in-fighting. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has had a target on his back since he gained the Speakership, making as many bills as possible a fight with the House Freedom Caucus. Compromise is not respected nor is giving into their demands, and McCarthy has gained no respect from his more moderate Republican colleagues, let alone Congressional Democrats. His failure to rein this caucus in will be a major factor in the potential shutdown of the government.

Congress has slowly been preparing for the possibility. Shutdowns have become a more recent phenomenon in the past decade or so with some representatives having been through as many as three. Congressional offices have been implementing strategies to blunt the impact of the shutdown, including making all of their staffers ‘essential’. However, this can only help so much as federal offices, such as the Passport Agency, will be closed and constituent services can only go so far. To be clear, it seems that only Democrats have taken this seriously, with guidance from the House Administration Committee so far lacking. House Freedom Caucus members are taking a relaxed approach to it, claiming that their constituents aren’t particularly worried about it. Which sounds like a lie?

But GOP committee aides have claimed that they will send out formal guidance for a shutdown when it occurs.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

