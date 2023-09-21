Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2023:

All-Star Shore (MTV)

Kengan Ashura (Netflix)

Sex Education Season Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2023:

Deadlocked (Showtime)

Love Is Blind Season Premiere (Netflix)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Peanuts Anthology III & IV (Apple TV+)

Still Up Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Song Of The Bandits (Netflix)

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Netflix)

The Continental: From The World Of John Wick Part One (Peacock)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD, 2023:

No Hard Feelings (Netflix)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH, 2023:

Krapopolis Series Premiere (Fox)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2023:

Below Deck Mediterranean Season Eight Premiere (Bravo)

Futurama Season Finale (Hulu)

Kitchen Nightmares Season Premiere (Fox)

Little Baby Bum: Music Time Series Premiere (Netflix)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season Premiere (Fox)

The Irrational Series Premiere (Fox)

The Voice Season Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH, 2023:

Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business (Netflix)

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2023:

America’s Got Talent Season Finale (NBC)

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season {Premiere (ABC)

Love In Fairhope (Hulu)

Physical Season Three Finale (Apple TV+)

Snake Oil Series Premiere (Fox)

Strange Planet Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

Survivor Season Forty-Five Premiere (CBS)

The Amazing Race Season Thirty-Five Premiere (CBS)

The $100,000 Pyramid Season Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer Season Premiere (Fox)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Netflix)

