The Weekly Music Thread Stands for the Avocado Anthem

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sir Simon Milligan:

“(What) songs (do) we think should be The Avocado’s anthem? Basically, songs that make us think of this place, or that we think describe it pretty well?”

Now I have to admit, I didn’t quite know what to make of this prompt when our good friend Simon first proposed it. I guess it could be songs that pop into your head when you think of this site, songs you associate with this site…or more specifically, songs that associate with the Weekly Music Thread! Also, are there any songs (or artists) that you associate with specific posters here? Let us know down below!

In case anyone thought we forgot about Ya Kid K, I assure you we did NOT forget about Ya Kid K!



As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

